Iran-Israel war: Jaishankar to speak on West Asia conflict tomorrow

Amid rising hostilities in the Iran-Israel war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to speak on the prevailing situation in West Asia.

According to a government release, Lok Sabha listed a statement by Jaishankar for Monday, March 9.

The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, killing the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunging the Middle East into its most deadly conflict in years. Hundreds of people have lost their lives so far with no end in sight for the conflict.

The government has so far tread a fine line. It asked all countries to respect “territorial integrity”, an oblique reference to the attack on Iran. Once, Tehran launched reciprocal strikes against Gulf countries, the government called those heads of states to show support.