Iran-Israel war: Jaishankar to speak on West Asia conflict tomorrow

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid rising hostilities in the Iran-Israel war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to speak on the prevailing situation in West Asia.
According to a government release, Lok Sabha listed a statement by Jaishankar for Monday, March 9.
The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, killing the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunging the Middle East into its most deadly conflict in years. Hundreds of people have lost their lives so far with no end in sight for the conflict.
The government has so far tread a fine line. It asked all countries to respect “territorial integrity”, an oblique reference to the attack on Iran. Once, Tehran launched reciprocal strikes against Gulf countries, the government called those heads of states to show support.
Five days after Khamenei was killed, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reached Tehran’s India embassy in New Delhi and offered condolences.
Hundreds of Indians live and work in the Gulf and the government is reportedly working on a multi-pronged plan to safeguard its human and commercial interests.
What is expected in Lok Sabha session resuming from Monday
The session will begin with Obituary references to several parliamentarians who lost their lives including Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, Kumari Sushila Tririya, Devi Bux Singh, Purnmasi Ram and KP Unnikrishnan
As part of the proceedings, several ministers will lay certain papers on the table, including Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Petroleum and Natural Gas MoS Suresh Gopi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishnkar will then rise to give a statement.
This will be followed by the Opposition’s motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The proposed resolution states: “That this House, having taken into consideration the conduct of the Speaker of the House as regards disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other Opposition leaders to speak, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition, suspending Opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs, feels he has ceased to maintain an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House; that in his partisan attitude he disregards the rights of Members of the House and makes pronouncements and gives rulings calculated to affect and undermine such rights; that he openly espouses the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters, that all these acts constitute a serious danger to the proper functioning of this House and ventilating effectively the felt concerns and grievances of the people, and therefore resolves that he be removed from his Office.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram