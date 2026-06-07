India, Indonesia discuss PM Modi’s Jakarta visit, deepen cooperation in defence, maritime security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Indonesia counterpart Sugiono held bilateral talks on Sunday as the two nations agreed to advance cooperation in defence, maritime security, digital connectivity and infrastructure. The two leaders also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Jakarta next month.
Jaishankar co-chaired the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting with Sugiono in New Delhi.
After the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, “A pleasure to co-chair the 8th India — Indonesia Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Sugiono. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years.”
“Held substantive discussions on our political, defence & security, maritime & shipping, trade, fintech, health, pharmaceuticals, fertiliser, critical mineral as well as tourism, education and cultural cooperation,” Jaishankar said. He also said he also “exchanged perspectives on regional developments, advancing our multilateral coordination and deepening India — ASEAN ties”.
Sugiono said, “Delighted to co-chair the 8th Indonesia–India Joint Commission Meeting with @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India in New Delhi. We discussed key priorities under the Indonesia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, from trade and maritime security to digital connectivity, infrastructure, health and people-to-people ties.”
“Looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jakarta,” said Sugiono, adding that it will be an important opportunity to deepen cooperation between both nations.
The MEA said the two Ministers reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations under the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation in political, defence and security, maritime, trade and investment, pharma and healthcare, digital, energy, connectivity, space, education, consular and culture domains, and people-to-people exchanges.
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It also said the ministers noted that discussions between President Prabowo Subianto and PM Modi, including during the former’s State visit to India in January 2025, provided renewed impetus to the bilateral relationship.
The two sides exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation and coordination in regional and multilateral fora, it said.
Historical links
From struggle against colonial powers, democratic traditions and pluralist culture, India & Indonesia share deep linkages. Independent India and Indonesia became chief votaries of independence of Asian and African countries, the spirit of which led to Bandung Conference of 1955 and later formation of NAM in 1961. Indonesia is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy. The PM’s likely visit is expected to give a fillip to new sectors including defence and semiconductors.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More