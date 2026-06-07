India, Indonesia discuss PM Modi’s Jakarta visit, deepen cooperation in defence, maritime security

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono during the 8th Indonesia–India Joint Commission Meeting, in New Delhi on Sunday. (@Menlu_RI X/ANI Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Indonesia counterpart Sugiono held bilateral talks on Sunday as the two nations agreed to advance cooperation in defence, maritime security, digital connectivity and infrastructure. The two leaders also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Jakarta next month.

Jaishankar co-chaired the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting with Sugiono in New Delhi.

After the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, “A pleasure to co-chair the 8th India — Indonesia Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Sugiono. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years.”

“Held substantive discussions on our political, defence & security, maritime & shipping, trade, fintech, health, pharmaceuticals, fertiliser, critical mineral as well as tourism, education and cultural cooperation,” Jaishankar said. He also said he also “exchanged perspectives on regional developments, advancing our multilateral coordination and deepening India — ASEAN ties”.