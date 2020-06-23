In presence of Chinese FM, Jaishankar says need to follow ethos of international relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File)

In the presence of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday underlined the need for recognising legitimate interest of partners in a multilateral set-up and following ethos of international relations.

Addressing a virtual conference of the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral, Jaishankar said, “This special meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. But the challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice.”

This was Jaishankar’s first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi after the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer, were killed.

“The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international law, recognising the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order,” he added.

Jaishankar also said that India did not get its due recognition in the global order post World War II and that the historical injustice remained “uncorrected” for the last 75 years.

“When the victors met to fashion the ensuing global order, the political circumstances of that era did not give India due recognition. This historical injustice has stood uncorrected for the last 75 years, even as the world has changed,” he said in his initial remarks.

The external affairs minister also spoke about the need for reforms within the United Nations for it to be able to represent the current reality of the globe.

“But beyond history, international affairs must also come to terms with contemporary reality. The United Nations began with 50 members; today it has 193. Surely, its decision making cannot continue to be in denial of this fact. We, the RIC countries, have been active participants in shaping the global agenda. It is India’s hope that we will also now converge on the value of reformed multilateralism,” he said.

The RIC meeting, which was chaired by Russia, was called for a special session to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

