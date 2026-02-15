S Jaishankar at Munich Security Conference: ‘Strategic autonomy runs deep… across political spectrum’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined Saturday that India remains committed to strategic autonomy and will make “independent” choices which may not agree with someone’s thinking.

He said this when asked if the recent trade agreement with the United States and its terms on “weaning” off Russian oil didn’t undermine India’s strategic autonomy.

Jaishankar’s remarks come as the government faces sharp attacks from the Opposition, which has accused it of “surrendering” to Washington in the wake of the interim trade agreement.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in a session with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Jaishankar said, “We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy,” when asked if the interim trade agreement with the US would affect India’s energy ties with Russia, and impact its strategic autonomy.

“It’s very much a part of our history and our evolution…It’s something which is very deep, and it’s something which cuts across the political spectrum as well,” the minister said.

Significantly, Jaishankar was speaking after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, addressing the conference earlier in the day, touched upon the Ukraine war and claimed US had got India’s “commitment” to stop purchases of “additional Russian oil.”

“We don’t know the Russians are serious about ending the war, they say they are… And under what terms they were willing to do it and whether we can find terms that are acceptable to Ukraine that Russia will agree to. But we are going to test it,” said Rubio.

He added: “In the meantime, everything else continues to happen. The United States has imposed additional sanctions on Russia’s oil. In our conversations with India, we have gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil. Europe has taken its set of steps moving forward.”

However, Jaishankar reiterated New Delhi’s refrain that commercial considerations guide procurement decisions. “As for energy issues, this is a complex market today. Oil companies in India, as in Europe, as probably in other parts of the world, look at availability, look at costs, look at risks and take the decisions that they feel are in their best interest,” he noted.

“If the bottom line of your question is, would I remain independent-minded and make my decisions? And would I make choices which sometimes may not agree with your thinking or somebody else’s thinking, yes, it can happen,” he added.

US President Donald Trump’s executive order, that came with the joint statement on the interim trade deal, said that India had “committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil” and that “it will purchase United States energy products… and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defense cooperation over the next 10 years”.

That order lifted the penalty tariff of 25 per cent but warned of punitive action in case India imports Russian oil.

In the wake of this, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that India’s energy sourcing will be guided by national interest. Misri had added that “the more diverse we are, the more secure we are,” without directly addressing if India would stop importing Russian oil or continue with it.

Jaishankar also added that in a rapidly changing global environment, countries continuously reassess their calculations and partnerships. “We are not in (20)22, we are not in (20)23, we are not even in (20)25…So many things are changing, and so many of us are doing our calculations and recalculations,” he said. “We would not necessarily agree on everything, but … if there is an inclination to find common ground and overlaps, that would happen.”

Over the past couple of months, India’s Russian oil imports have declined steadily to a three-year low, as per tanker data. From the 2025 peak of 2.09 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, India’s Russian oil imports dropped to 1.16 million bpd in January 2026, according to data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler.

As India holds the BRICS presidency this year, Wadephul also weighed in on Europe’s alienation from the grouping because differences with Russia, China, but “we have a lot in common with countries like India, Brazil, why not focus on those?”

In Munich Saturday, Jaishankar also met with G7 Foreign Ministers, reiterating India’s support for the UN80 agenda and underscoring New Delhi’s role in safeguarding global security. “Reiterated India’s support of the UN@80 agenda, particularly meaningful reform of the UN Security Council,” he said in a post on X.

“Emphasised our role in safeguarding sea lines of communication, serving as a first responder, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure. Our conversation brought out the many convergences and shared interests between India and the G7,” he added.

At another session during the conference, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of a nimble and dynamic foreign policy to meet the demands of multipolarity. He also spoke about the significance of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement and the India-US trade deal in that regard.

On the sidelines of the conference, Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand; Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi; and French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, describing his interaction with the latter as a “great catch-up”.

Nearly 50 heads of state and government are in attendance at the event, including leaders from most European countries, alongside a large delegation led by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Last month, Merz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks in Gandhinagar after which India and Germany signed 19 pacts. These included roadmaps on defence industrial cooperation and higher education; a joint declaration on critical minerals and semiconductors, and a visa-free entry regime for Indian passengers transiting through Germany.