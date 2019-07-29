S Jaipal Reddy was articulate speaker, effective administrator: PM Modi

CUTTING ACROSS party lines, top leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh on Sunday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy.

Advertising

“Shri Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and effective administrator. Saddened by his demise,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi. The Prime Minister said his thoughts are with Reddy’s family and well-wishers in this hour of grief.

In his condolence message, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu recalled Reddy’s “razor sharp intellect” and “biting wit”. He said Reddy was his close friend of four decades and they used to sit next to each other in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

READ | Jaipal Reddy: The Congress leader behind creation of Telangana

Advertising

“An exemplary orator, he was conferred ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian Award’ in 1998. With his razor sharp intellect and biting wit, he was also a powerful spokesperson of the party to which he belonged,” Naidu said.

Former PM Manmohan Singh said Reddy was a treasure of wisdom and knowledge. “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing away of my friend and veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy. He was a treasure of wisdom and knowledge. My condolences to the bereaved family,” Singh said.

Remembering Reddy as an “erudite and humane leader”, Sonia said he was a valued colleague who enriched the Parliament and Government. “Respected across political parties and adored by media for his accessibility and forthright responses, he always held people’s interest close to his heart,” she said. “I’m sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister & veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy Garu,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “During his long political life, he consistently and steadfastly worked to uphold and strengthen the secular democratic foundations of India. His passing away is a big loss for the secular democratic forces in the country,” he said.