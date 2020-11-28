S Chandrashekhar appointed director of CSIR-NCL

Dr Chandrashekhar is a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, Indian Academy of Sciences and Indian National Science Academy.

Dr Srivari Chandrashekhar has been appointed the director of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL).

Dr Chandrashekhar, who is the serving director of Hyderabad-based CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), has been given additional charge as director of NCL.

Dr Chandrashekhar has to his credit the Eminent Scientist Award presented by Telangana government for contributions in the field of chemistry, the CNR Rao National Prize for chemical research, and the CSIR Technology award and Infosys prize in chemical sciences.

