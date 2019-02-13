Saudi Arabia crown prince to visit India on February 19

SAUDI ARABIA’S Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman will visit India on February 19 and 20 for his first state visit to the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Saudi Arabia in April 2016.

Advertising

Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials and leading Saudi businessmen, Crown Prince Salman will arrive on February 19 on his maiden trip to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement here.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will hold talks with the Prime Minister on a wide range of issues of mutual interest. He will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The visit by Crown Prince Salman, who is also the vice president of Saudi Arabia’s council of ministers, will be working to further elevate existing strategic partnership, the MEA said.