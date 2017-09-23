Ryan student murder: Forensics team reaches school for clues, CBI initiates probe; top developments

Ryan student murder: Varun Thakur, father of the victim, suspected that the school administration was trying to manipulate evidence and destroy clues. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Ryan student murder: Varun Thakur, father of the victim, suspected that the school administration was trying to manipulate evidence and destroy clues. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A 12-member forensics team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Ryan International School on Saturday to look for clues into the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur inside the school’s washroom earlier this month. The investigative agency, which took over the probe on Friday, got a day’s custody of the three accused who were earlier arrested by the police. The CBI registered the case nearly a week after the Manohar Lal Khattar government forwarded a notification to the Centre to hand over the Pradyuman Thakur murder case to the investigative agency.

Gurgaon Police, which had been conducting the investigation so far, had earlier said that the bus conductor Ashok Kumar, prime suspect in the case, had confessed to his crime, as CCTV footage showed him inside the toilet moments before the class II student was found lying dead in a pool of blood with his throat slit outside the toilet. A chargesheet has been prepared by the police which will also be handed over to the CBI.

Here are the top developments of the day:

1. CBI spokesperson says agency has taken custody of three accused, arrested by Haryana police, in Ryan school student killing case.

2. A 12-member forensics team of the CBI reached Ryan International School and launched its probe, searching the premise for clues in connection with the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

3. A three-member team, which arrived with the forensic experts, left the premise with the three accused, taking them under custody for a day. The accused includes the bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, along with two other Ryan school officials.

4. Victim’s father Varun Thakur suspected that the school administration was trying to manipulate evidence and destroy clues.

5. After the murder of Pradyuman Thakur a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed which pointed out severe security lapses in the daily management and functioning of the school.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd