Rustication order in abeyance: Viswa-Bharati

Three days after Calcutta High Court issued an order, revoking the rustication orders of three Visva-Bharati students, the university authorities on Saturday informed the departments concerned that the orders had been kept in abeyance.

The expelled postgraduate students ¬ Somnath Sow, Falguni Pan and Rupa Chakraborty were also informed of the decision through separate emails.

After the high court set aside the revocation order, these students had emailed the varsity’s proctor on September 9 urging him to allow them to re-join classes at the earliest.

According to varsity sources, on Saturday morning, the proctor wrote to the Principal of Vidya Bhavana and Sangeet Bhavana, as well as the head of the department of Economics and Politics, Vidya Bhavana, to keep the rustication orders in abeyance.

The proctor, in his letter, stated, “With reference to the Honourable High Court’s order dated September 8, the rustication orders have been kept in abeyance. You are requested to take appropriate actions accordingly. This is for your immediate action.”

The students were expelled on August 23 for alleged disorderly conduct during a protest meeting on campus on January 9. The varsity had, since August 27, been witnessing student protests seeking revocation of the orders.

The agitating students, who had shifted their protest venue 60 metres away from the main gate of the vice-chancellor’s official residence since September 3, had started taking down the stage erected for the protesters, on Thursday.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha passed an interim order on Wednesday, ruling that the rustication of the students for three years was ‘harsh and excessive’. The court directed that the expulsion orders by the varsity be kept in abeyance and the students allowed to re-join classes.