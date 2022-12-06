Russia’s request for parts linked to talks before Ukraine war began: Jaishankar

DAYS AFTER it emerged that Russia had asked India for equipment, parts and products in short supply, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Monday that this request was part of discussions being held “for some years now” and not a “post February 24 conversation” — referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year.

With the visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock by his side, Jaishankar also defended the import of oil from Russia, saying the EU buys six times more oil than India.

Baerbock did not refer to oil imports but flagged the “global impact” of Russia’s “brutal war” against Ukraine which, she said, has created difficulties for India, too, on “energy supply” and “fertilisers”. In contrast with her remarks in Pakistan in October, the German Minister did not refer to the role of the UN in J&K even as Jaishankar made it clear that India will engage with Pakistan bilaterally.

The two Foreign Ministers signed a mobility partnership pact after their bilateral meeting that covered global challenges, including the Ukraine conflict, the situation in Afghanistan and cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar said the mobility pact will make it easier for people to study, do research and work in both countries and is a “strong signal for a more contemporary bilateral partnership”.

Jaishankar said that he had also raised the case of a baby girl, Ariha Shah, who has been in foster care in Germany for more than a year, with her parents, a Gujarati couple, petitioning for her release. “We have concerns that she should be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment. This is her right,” he said. Baerbock said that, as a mother of two, she feels the “well-being of the child is first priority”.

EAM S Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbockin New Delhi. (Photo: S Jaishankar/ Twitter) EAM S Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbockin New Delhi. (Photo: S Jaishankar/ Twitter)

Responding to questions from reporters on Russia’s request for key products in short supply, Jaishankar said India-Russia trade has been “quite small” and there has been an effort to increase it.

“We have been discussing for some years now with Russia how to grow, expand our trade. Our trade with Russia was really quite small. I would say generally, it’s been in the USD 12-13 billion level. You know, if you compare it to most European countries, most of them are multiple times. It’s not something on which discussion started after February 24, it’s a discussion which has been going on. I myself have been involved in the discussion for eight years,” he said.

Pointing out that he heads a forum that also includes a Russian Deputy PM to expand trade, he said they have faced challenges, especially in terms of agricultural products, non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments.

“So at the moment, the ongoing discussion is what both sides can import from each other… We have also given the Russians a set of products, which we believe are very competitive and which we feel should be getting access to the Russian market. And as I said again, this is not a post February 24 conversation,” the External Affairs Minister said.

On fuel imports from Russia, Jaishankar said the EU imported “more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined” between February 24 and November 17. “…to give you an India comparison, the oil import in the European Union is six times of what India has imported… Gas is infinite because we don’t import gas whereas the European Union imports worth 50 billion Euros. Even coal imports from Russia by the European Union, I am not singling (out) any particular country, it is 50 per cent more than India’s import,” he said.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s position that diplomacy and dialogue is the solution to the current conflict, and referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that this is not the era for war.

The two Ministers held “fairly extensive discussions” both on Afghanistan and Pakistan, he said. Regarding Pakistan, Jaishankar said “the main challenge today is really the fact that we cannot have talks while there is terrorism and I think there was understanding on the German side in this regard”.

On China, Baerbock, whose two-day visit is her first to India as Foreign Minister, said they are pursuing a strategy with three parts. “China is seen as a partner in (tackling) global challenges, a competitor and increasingly as a systemic rival as well… China has changed very much over the last few years and… the exchange with actors from the region is very important to us, especially India as a direct neighbour,” she said.

On an Indo-Pacific strategy, she said, “We will have more diversification in the Indo Pacific area… Until now, we’ve been focusing very much on China, but there were also ties with India and Japan.”

Referring to India, she said, “We have both highlighted that there is huge potential for further cooperation both in terms of economic ties, but also when it comes to the security situation. In Germany, we have seen what it means when you become strongly dependent on one country, a country that does not share your values.”

Hailing India’s democracy, she said, “We are supporting both with this migration and mobility partnership as the biggest democracy and emerging economy… India is a role model for many other countries across the globe.” In the Ukraine context, she spoke about India assuming global responsibility at this “difficult moment”.