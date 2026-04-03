Russia’s First Dy PM meets Modi; talk trade ties boost

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the progress made in “trade and economic partnership, fertilizers, connectivity and people-to-people ties”.

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According to a statement from the PMO, “First Deputy PM Manturov briefed PM (Modi) on the progress in various areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, including trade and economic partnership, fertilizers, connectivity and people-to-people ties”.

It said PM Modi recalled the “successful visit of President Putin to India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit” and expressed satisfaction at the sustained efforts being made by both sides towards implementation of the outcomes from the Annual Summit – aimed at further strengthening the India- Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.