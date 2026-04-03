Russia’s First Dy PM meets Modi; talk trade ties boost
According to a statement from the PMO, “First Deputy PM Manturov briefed PM (Modi) on the progress in various areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, including trade and economic partnership, fertilizers, connectivity and people-to-people ties”.
Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the progress made in “trade and economic partnership, fertilizers, connectivity and people-to-people ties”.
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According to a statement from the PMO, “First Deputy PM Manturov briefed PM (Modi) on the progress in various areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, including trade and economic partnership, fertilizers, connectivity and people-to-people ties”.
It said PM Modi recalled the “successful visit of President Putin to India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit” and expressed satisfaction at the sustained efforts being made by both sides towards implementation of the outcomes from the Annual Summit – aimed at further strengthening the India- Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.
“PM extended warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges,” it said.
Manturov, on a two-day visit to India, also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
The Russian Embassy said Modi and Manturov discussed “specific steps to implement agreements reached” during the India-Russia summit held in December last.
“Particular attention was paid to further strengthening Russia-India trade, economic, investment, energy and industrial cooperation,” it said on social media.
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is planning to visit New Delhi on May 14 and 15 to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, the visiting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS earlier this week.
As India is looking at increasing LNG and LPG supplies from Russia, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko on Monday. This comes at a time when Delhi is facing a shortage of energy in the wake of the war in West Asia, which has completed 30 days now.
According to TASS, on March 27, Russia and India had expressed readiness to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. Delivery of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to India is also being discussed, a source in the oil and gas industry told TASS.
The Russian First Deputy PM’s visit to New Delhi comes days after India cleared procurement of a fresh batch of five S-400 missile systems from Russia.
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In October 2018, India had signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of S-400 air defence missile systems. Three squadrons have already been delivered and another two are expected this year.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More