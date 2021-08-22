Russian women deaths: Goa cops wait for embassy consent for post-mortem

A day after two Russian women were found dead in their apartment in two separate incidents, a post-mortem was yet to be performed on the bodies, as the Goa police awaited consent from the Russian embassy, police officials said on Saturday.

On Thursday evening, 24-year-old Alexandra Ri-Djavi was found hanging in her rented apartment in Siolim, North Goa. Djavi was a model and had promoted a Tamil film. Although reports from 2019 about a complaint she allegedly filed against a photographer in Chennai for allegedly blackmailing her and seeking sexual favours resurfaced on social media Saturday, police said the details of that case are yet to be examined. They also said that the case does not seem to be linked to her death.

In the case of Ekaterina Titova (34), who was found dead in her bed also on Thursday, police said the direction of investigation in the case will depend on a post-mortem. There was no external injury on her body.