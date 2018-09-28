Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in October, hold talks with PM Modi

During the visit, President Putin will hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on October 4 and 5 to take part in the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit, the MEA said on Friday.

During the visit, President Putin will hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the President of Russia will discuss key aspects of the further development of Russian-Indian privileged strategic partnership and exchange opinions on current international and regional issues. A series of documents will be signed following the talks,” the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Putin will also meet with President Ram Nath Kovind.

