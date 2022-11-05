Russian President Putin lauds India again, calls its citizens ‘talented’, ‘purposeful’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded India’s growth story for the second time within a week, describing Indians as “very talented” and “purposeful” who will help the country to achieve outstanding results in its development.

Speaking at a meeting on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Russian Historical Society on National Unity Day on Friday, Putin said: “Let’s take a look at India. Very talented people, purposeful, with such a drive for internal development, will, of course, achieve outstanding results. India will achieve outstanding results in its development.”

Putin’s comments came just ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow on November 7 and 8.

He also spoke about colonialism and Russia’s civilisation and culture.

Last week, Putin had spoken about Russia’s special ties with India. “We have special ties with India that are built on the foundation of really close allied relations for decades. We never had any outstanding issues with India, we have always supported each other and I’m positive that’s how it will remain in the future as well,” Putin had said.

Putin also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pursuing an “independent foreign policy”.

A time-tested partner for India, Russia has been a key pillar of New Delhi’s foreign policy.

While the West has bombarded sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, India increased the import of discounted crude oil from the country in the last few months.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. But at a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Modi told him that “today’s era is not of war”.

(With inputs from PTI)