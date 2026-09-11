Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Delhi to attend BRICS Summit, bilateral meetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting this weekend. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh received Putin upon his arrival. During his visit, he will also hold talks with PM Narendra Modi on Friday, and have a series of bilateral meetings.

Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026. During his visit, he will also hold talks with PM Narendra Modi and have a series of bilateral meetings. pic.twitter.com/xE6Wyqqgv6 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2026

Over the last couple of bilateral engagements, they have sought to give greater balance to their weak economic partnership. The two leaders will also visit the first India-Russia international industrial trade fair being held in Delhi this week.

Security has been stepped up at hotels in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri ahead of the BRICS summit, officials said. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to arrive on September 12. Both leaders will land at the Air Force Station in Palam before proceeding to hotels in the Chanakyapuri area.

According to ANI, Putin’s arrival sets the stage for crucial bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and an address at the BRICS Business Forum. The discussions are expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

The Kremlin said Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11. He will further hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 11.