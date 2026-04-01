Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Delhi mid May for BRICS meet

Russian Foreign Minister BRICS Lavrov is planning to visit New Delhi on May 14 and 15 to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, the visiting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS news agency.
According to TASS, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said, “Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the BRICS ministerial meeting on May 14-15 this year, which will determine the… general outlines of the final documents that the Indian presidency will submit to the BRICS summit.”
On the sidelines of BRICS events, a separate working visit by Lavrov will take place to meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other Indian officials.
Rudenko said, “In connection with the BRICS events, it is also planned to hold a separate working visit by Lavrov to India to meet with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other Indian officials.”
Explained
Energy security high on agenda
Russian oil imports have significantly cushioned India's war-hit energy supplies, even as much of the world reels under a stocks shock. Lavrov's visit might pave the way for even greater cooperation on energy, as well as firm up a united BRICS response to the war.
India holds the BRICS presidency in 2026, and consensus on the issue of the war in West Asia has been elusive.
As India is looking at increasing LNG and LPG supplies from Russia, Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko on Monday. This comes at a time when Delhi is facing a shortage of energy in the wake of the war in West Asia – which has completed 30 days now.
After the meeting, Jaishankar had said that they spoke about further advancement of wide-ranging cooperation, as well as regional and global developments.
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that both sides reviewed the full spectrum of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and shared perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.
According to TASS, on March 27, Russia and India had expressed readiness to increase LNG supplies. Delivery of LPG to India is also being discussed, a source in the oil and gas industry told TASS.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More