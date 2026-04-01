Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Delhi mid May for BRICS meet

Russian Foreign Minister BRICS Lavrov is planning to visit New Delhi on May 14 and 15 to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, the visiting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS news agency.

According to TASS, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said, “Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the BRICS ministerial meeting on May 14-15 this year, which will determine the… general outlines of the final documents that the Indian presidency will submit to the BRICS summit.”

On the sidelines of BRICS events, a separate working visit by Lavrov will take place to meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other Indian officials.