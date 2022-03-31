Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in India amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day official visit, his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A media advisory on Lavrov’s visit issued by the Ministry of External Affairs has not mentioned any meeting between the Russian foreign minister and the prime minister.

🇷🇺🇮🇳 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov arrived in #NewDelhi on an official visit. Tomorrow, talks will be held with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar. The Russian Foreign Minister will also meet with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/Ab44jPUcfg — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 31, 2022

People familiar with the preparations for the talks said India is also likely to press for ensuring timely delivery of various military hardware as well as components of the S-400 missile systems by Russia.

Also Read | US criticises India on Russia talks as Lavrov visits Delhi

The Russian foreign minister arrived in India after concluding a two-day visit of China.

His visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India. EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin visited New Delhi this week.

Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

However, last Thursday, India abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which was seen as reflective of its neutral position on the conflict.

In Premium Now | How Delhi carved out its diplomatic space on Russia-Ukraine war

India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

Modi has held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, March 2 and March 7.

Modi had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.

Last week, Jaishankar said in Parliament that India’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been “steadfast and consistent” and that it has been seeking immediate cessation of violence.