Russian envoy hails Swaraj’s personal contribution in strengthening ties between two countries

Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev has hailed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her “personal contribution” in strengthening ties between India and Russia that he described as “second to none”.

Speaking at an event to mark Russia Day on Tuesday, Kudashev said friendship and strategic partnership of Russia and India has all the prerequisites to thrive and blossom for the security and prosperity of not only the two countries but also the world at large.

Swaraj was the chief guest at Tuesday’s event.

“Let me take this opportunity to, first and foremost, thank our chief guest Sushma Swaraj-ji for her personal valuable contribution to the strengthening of ties and cooperation between our countries, which are second to none,” the envoy said.

India and Russia share a robust cooperation, especially in the areas of nuclear energy and defence. Moscow is New Delhi’s major supplier of defence equipment and spare parts.

The two countries have diplomatic ties for the past 71 years and this year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries.

Russia is one of the few nations with whom India holds an annual summit.

Last month, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an informal summit in Sochi in Russia.

Putin will be in India in October for the annual summit between the two countries.

“It comes as no surprise that it is our common goal to continue fulfilling the inexhaustible potential of Russia-India trade, investment, technological, scientific and cultural interaction as well as strengthening our cooperation multilaterally in the near future and beyond,” the envoy said.

