Saturday, February 19, 2022
Russia welcomes India’s position on Ukraine crisis

The reaction came a day after India said at the UN Security Council that “quiet and constructive diplomacy” is the need of the hour and any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 19, 2022 4:37:31 am
Russia Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Relations, Russia Ukraine Crisis, UN Security Council, Russian embassy, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThis Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the closer view of new Su-34 fighter deployment at Primorsko Akhtarsk Airbase, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, south of the border with Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Russia on Friday welcomed India’s position on the Ukraine crisis, amid a spike in tensions between NATO countries and Moscow over the situation in the eastern European nation.

“We welcome #India’s balanced, principled and independent approach,” the Russian embassy in India posted on Twitter.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine situation, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, T S Tirumurti, on Thursday pitched for immediate de-escalation of the situation.

