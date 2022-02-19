Russia welcomes India’s position on Ukraine crisis

February 19, 2022 4:37:31 am
Russia on Friday welcomed India’s position on the Ukraine crisis, amid a spike in tensions between NATO countries and Moscow over the situation in the eastern European nation.
The reaction came a day after India said at the UN Security Council that “quiet and constructive diplomacy” is the need of the hour and any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided.
“We welcome #India’s balanced, principled and independent approach,” the Russian embassy in India posted on Twitter.
At a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine situation, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, T S Tirumurti, on Thursday pitched for immediate de-escalation of the situation.
