Russia warns: India-China faceoff may be misused

Soldiers on a highway leading to Ladakh. (Reuters/File)

In what is being seen as a veiled reference to the US, Russia said Thursday that any escalation in the border tension between India and China amid global turbulence and unpredictability would further trigger regional instability in Eurasia, and the friction can be “misused by other players in their geopolitical purpose”.

At an online media briefing, Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Russian Embassy, said that his country is “naturally concerned” over tensions between India and China, and that it is “very important” for the two Asian neighbours to engage more in “constructive dialogue”.

Noting that India and China are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS groupings, Babushkin said “respectful dialogue” is the “main tool” when it comes to cooperation within the framework of multilateral platforms.

“It is clear that amid global turbulence and unpredictability, escalation between India and China would further affect regional instability in our common home, Eurasia. The escalation we are witnessing can be misused by other players in their geo-political purposes,” he said.

The US, under President Donald Trump, has been extremely critical of China’s aggressive behaviour in the region, and Moscow has been sceptical of the Quad mechanism, which comprises the US, India, Japan and Australia.

Asked whether the SCO and BRICS groups can play a role in defusing tensions between two member nations, the Russian diplomat said the groupings have developed mechanisms for positive engagements.

