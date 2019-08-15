Russia urges Pakistan foreign minister to resolve issues with India bilaterally

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday asked his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi to resolve issues with India bilaterally, as Islamabad reached out to Moscow on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Russian Foreign Ministry statement said that Moscow “emphasised the need for de-escalation of tensions, and that there is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India except bilaterally through political and diplomatic means.”

Over the weekend, Russia became the first of the permanent five members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to back New Delhi’s decision to remove the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Moscow had also said, “Change in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two Union Territories are carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India.”

It had also recalled the Simla and Lahore accords and said, “We hope that the differences between them (India and Pakistan) will be resolved by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999.”