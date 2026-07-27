Another ship with 4 Indians targeted at Ukraine port, MEA issues advisory

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 06:12 AM IST
In the third such incident in about a week, a merchant vessel with four Indians aboard came under attack at Ukraine’s Odesa port on Saturday. While two seafarers are safe, information on the other two is still awaited, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said on Sunday.
With five deaths of Indian seafarers in the region since July 18, India on Sunday issued an advisory urging its citizens to carefully assess the security situation before taking up jobs in maritime zones witnessing conflicts, especially in the Black Sea area.
The latest attack on the MV AGN Ragnar occurred at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine’s key Black Sea ports that has been a frequent target of missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.
“Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25,” the Indian Embassy said in a post on social media. “Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals,” it said.
Saying that search and rescue operations were underway, the Indian Embassy said it was in constant touch with the concerned authorities to ascertain the status of the missing crew members and extend all possible assistance.
“Since April, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the loss of five Indian lives,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an advisory issued on Sunday.
On July 18, an Indian seafarer was killed in an attack on a ship while it was reportedly transiting Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea. A day later, four Indian seafarers were among 10 killed in an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Ukraine.
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New Delhi had summoned the Russian Charge d’Affaires following the deaths of four Indians in the strike on the MV Golden Leo on July 19. While Moscow indicated that the ship was targeted for carrying military supplies for Ukraine, India countered that it was carrying grain as cargo. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also raised the issue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments,” the MEA said in its advisory on Sunday.
It said the situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas “remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict.” “Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks,” it said.
It appealed to those seeking employment to obtain “comprehensive information from employers/ recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the vessel’s intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures.”
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“Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency,” the MEA said.
It also asked them to keep their family members informed of their itinerary and maintain regular contact. “Indian nationals requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region,” the MEA said.