Another ship with 4 Indians targeted at Ukraine port, MEA issues advisory

In the third such incident in about a week, a merchant vessel with four Indians aboard came under attack at Ukraine’s Odesa port on Saturday. While two seafarers are safe, information on the other two is still awaited, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said on Sunday.

With five deaths of Indian seafarers in the region since July 18, India on Sunday issued an advisory urging its citizens to carefully assess the security situation before taking up jobs in maritime zones witnessing conflicts, especially in the Black Sea area.

The latest attack on the MV AGN Ragnar occurred at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine’s key Black Sea ports that has been a frequent target of missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.