We are in talks with both Russia and Ukraine: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said said India and Russia have historically had very good relations, particularly since the 1950s, and that history is not forgotten. (File image)

Disclosing that India has gone “beyond advocacy” to be a “little more involved” in the efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war raging since February 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Sunday that Delhi has been in conversations with both Moscow and Kyiv, trying to be “helpful” on the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, grain and energy exports and on “non-attack possibilities”.

His remarks, at the Munich Leaders’ Meeting in New Delhi, came days after Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said India had put forward a “comprehensive” and “broad” proposal to end the war for the first time.

Jaishankar said, “We are seeing today an unfortunate conflict. Our position on that conflict has been very clear, which is that we would like to see an end to this conflict, and we believe that this will require dialogue and diplomacy. There has to be negotiations in this regard. We have been advocating it for many years, and in recent months, we have got a little bit more involved beyond advocacy. So we have conversations with both Russia and Ukraine in this regard.”