Russia-Ukraine war: 4 Indian sailors among 10 killed as missile hits ship

In the first deaths of Indian seafarers in the Russia-Ukraine war, four Indians were among 10 killed in a Russian missile strike on a merchant vessel departing Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on Sunday.

India was quick to condemn the attack, without directly blaming Russia.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles during the attack. One missile struck the starboard side of the Golden Leo, a Turkish-owned merchant vessel sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, igniting a fire.

“On the evening of 19 July 2026, the vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.