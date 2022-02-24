scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 24, 2022
After Ukraine closes airspace, Indian embassy says alternative arrangements being made for evacuation

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said the schedule of special flights were cancelled as Ukrainian airspace has been closed. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2022 3:32:53 pm
Indian nationals upon their arrival at the IGI Airport by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

As Ukraine closed its airspace amid escalating tensions with Russia, India Thursday said alternative arrangements are being made to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said the schedule of special flights were cancelled as Ukrainian airspace has been closed. “Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country. Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times,” the embassy said in the advisory.

Indians living in Ukraine have also been advised to follow the embassy’s website and its social media handles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates in this regard.

Citing a “potential hazard to civil aviation”, Ukraine issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) around 7.30 am IST restricting all civilian flights to the region. An Air India flight, meant to evacuate Indian citizens from Kyiv, left from Delhi a few minutes after the NOTAM was issued, but will return in light of the restrictions. At 10.30 am IST, the flight was in Iranian airspace.

Explained |Russia invasion: Why Ukraine closed its airspace, what it means for Air India evacuation flights

Moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine. Ukraine said that at least seven people were killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling so far, as per a Reuters report.

Live Blog

