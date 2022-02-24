After Ukraine closes airspace, Indian embassy says alternative arrangements being made for evacuation

As Ukraine closed its airspace amid escalating tensions with Russia, India Thursday said alternative arrangements are being made to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said the schedule of special flights were cancelled as Ukrainian airspace has been closed. “Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country. Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times,” the embassy said in the advisory.

@IndiainUkraine issues a fresh advisory for all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of our citizens. 📞 Additional 24*7 helplines: +38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170 pic.twitter.com/95EHCPSOKy — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 24, 2022

Indians living in Ukraine have also been advised to follow the embassy’s website and its social media handles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates in this regard.

Citing a “potential hazard to civil aviation”, Ukraine issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) around 7.30 am IST restricting all civilian flights to the region. An Air India flight, meant to evacuate Indian citizens from Kyiv, left from Delhi a few minutes after the NOTAM was issued, but will return in light of the restrictions. At 10.30 am IST, the flight was in Iranian airspace.

Moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine. Ukraine said that at least seven people were killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling so far, as per a Reuters report.