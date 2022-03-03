Amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi to attend Quad leaders’ virtual meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joining the virtual meeting of the Quad leaders on Thursday, a year after they first met in March 2021.

The meeting comes at a time when Russia has invaded Ukraine and India is in a diplomatic tight spot since it has strategic partners on both sides.

All the three Quad partners have been issuing condemnatory statements against the Russian aggression.

Last month, on February 11, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar had joined the Quad Foreign ministers’ meeting in Melbourne along with his counterparts from US, Japan and host Australia. In what was perceived as a clear signal to Beijing, they had decided to pursue a “shared vision” of “upholding a rules-based international order, free from one based on coercion with respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty”.

This was the fourth Quad Foreign ministers’ meeting, with the first one being held in New York in September 2019 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. They have had two in-person meetings and one virtual one, while the leaders have met once in-person and once through virtually.