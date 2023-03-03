scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Russian foreign minister: Want India, China to be friends; Ukraine too should negotiate on war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia's presence might be better for India and China, who might not want a one-to-one discussion, and that Russia was always in favour of bringing people together.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures during the Raisina Dialogue 2023, in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2023. (Reuters Photo: Anushree Fadnavis)
Listen to this article
Russian foreign minister: Want India, China to be friends; Ukraine too should negotiate on war
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Friday said Moscow wants both India and China to be friends. Replying to a question on Sino-India and Sino-Russia relations at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Lavrov said Russia had excellent relations with both countries, adding that his predecessor was instrumental in creating the Russia-India-China (RIC), followed by BRICS.

“We are interested in these two great nations (India and China) to be friends,” he said.

Lavrov said Russia’s presence might be better for India and China, who might not want a one-to-one discussion, and that Russia was always in favour of bringing people together.

He also said that while RIC might not be as popular as BRICS, it continues to function.

Speaking on the Ukraine war, meanwhile, Lavrov sought to know why everyone was questioning lack of Russia’s initiative to negotiate but not Ukraine’s. “Everyone’s asking when Russia is ready to negotiate. Nobody asks (Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy when he’s going to negotiate. Last year, Zelenskyy signed a document making it a criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is present. Can you ask him what he’s doing?” Lavrov was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On the effect of the war on Russia’s energy needs, Lavrov said Moscow “will not let the West blow up gas pipelines again” and would no longer rely on the West as an energy partner. He said they would instead rely on credible partners like India and China.

Moscow has suggested that western countries were responsible for the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in September, an assertion they have dismissed, and has called for an international investigation, as per a report in the news agency Reuters.

Also Read
Consensus eludes G20 communique over Ukraine but Washington echoes New Delhi
CJI Chandrachud vs Vikas Singh
CJI Chandrachud, SC Bar association president engage in heated exchange o...
supreme court
Supreme Court steps in: Panel of PM, LoP and CJI will choose CEC, ECs
Bill Gates Ramnath Goenka Memorial lecture
Bill Gates: ‘India is not just a beneficiary of new breakthroughs, but an...
Advertisement

The Raisina Dialogue is the flagship think-tank event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 13:40 IST
Next Story

CUET-UG score instead of ICAR-AIEEA to be used for admissions to agricultural universities

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close