Russia sends 22 tonnes of Covid relief material to help India fight Covid-19

April 29, 2021 1:20:30 pm
Russia on Thursday sent 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India to assist the country in its battle against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Two planes operated by the Russian EMERCOM landed in India this morning, carrying 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, and 2,00,000 packs of medicines, according to a statement released by the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R Kudashev.
“Russia is closely watching the situation in India, which is becoming more and more alarming with unprecedented spread of the coronavirus infection. We sincerely empathise with the Indian people due to our traditionally warm and friendly relations,” Kudashev said.
“The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries, as well as in the context of our anti-Covid-19 cooperation,” he added.
Kudashev went on to highlight the upcoming delivery of Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine starting from May 1, and the country’s role in subsequently facilitating the production of the vaccine in India.
#RussiaHelps 🇷🇺🤝🇮🇳 #RussiaIndia#Russia sends oxygen concentrators, ventilators and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to #India to help fight #COVID19 and save lives.
✈️ 2 transport planes are already en route @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy
Video by @MchsRussia / @minpromtorg_rus pic.twitter.com/nmjGwVfmTU
— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 28, 2021
On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry shared a video of India-bound transport planes being loaded with relief material. “#RussiaHelps #RussiaIndia #Russia sends oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to #India to help fight #COVID19 and save lives. 2 transport planes are already en route @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy,” the ministry tweeted.
Both flights of the Russian EMERCOM successfully delivered humanitarian aid to #India https://t.co/wZjpZqrjYR pic.twitter.com/DxGYMuW2ue
— Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) April 29, 2021
Russia sent relief material to India following a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi said Putin had assured the country of his support as it combats the second wave.
Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia’s help and support in India’s fight against the pandemic. @KremlinRussia_E
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021
“We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic,” PM Modi had tweeted.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-