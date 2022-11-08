Russia, India stand for ‘more just, polycentric’ world order: Moscow

Russia and India stand for the formation of a “more just” and “polycentric” world order and both sides demonstrated the proximity of positions on the most pressing issues, Moscow said on Monday, a day ahead of the talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar begins a two-day visit to Russia Monday evening. In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in their talks, will focus on trade and investment, use of national currencies for trade, “promising projects” in the energy sector and the formation of a security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Russia and India stand for the active formation of a more just and equal polycentric world order, and proceed from the inadmissibility of promoting the imperialist diktat on the global arena,” it said.

Jaishankar will also hold talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov during the visit.