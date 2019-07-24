Russia unable to find documents related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: Govt in Lok Sabha

Russia has informed Indian authorities that they were unable to find any documents related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in their archives, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Lok Sabha Wednesday.

Advertising

Replying to a question in the House, V Muraleedharan said India sought information about the Bose’s presence in Russia before or after August 1945 as has been reported by some researchers. Since 2014, the Indian government has made several such requests to obtain any documents that might be in Russiam archives. Follow Parliament LIVE updates

The minister, in a written response, conveyed that Russia was unable to find any documents relating to the leader. “In its response, the Russian government has conveyed that they were unable to find any documents in the Russian archives pertaining to Netaji and even after additional investigations made based on the request from the Indian side, they could not find any documents giving more information on the subject,” he said.

Netaji, the founder of the Indian National Army, is believed to have died in an air crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945.