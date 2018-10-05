Gaganyaan: Russia has committed full support to India’s first manned space mission, says PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters

After signing a pact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for ISRO’s ambitious human space mission project called ‘Gaganyaan’ on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia has committed full support to the initiative. A crucial MoU was signed between the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Federal Space Agency of Russia ‘ROSCOSMOS’ on joint activities in the field of the human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan.

Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) aims to complete Gaganyaan mission before 2022 as it attempts to meet the target set by Modi in his Independence Day speech.

In September, the French space agency CNES has announced the creation of an Indo-French working group to facilitate the first Indian human space flight. If India successfully launches the Gaganyaan mission, it will be the fourth nation to do so after the United States, Russia and China.

ISRO in August had conducted its first ‘pad abort’ test successfully, which is critical for manned space missions. The ‘pad abort’ test or Crew Escape System is an emergency escape measure that helps pull the crew away from the launch vehicle when a mission has to be aborted. The test was conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Gaganyaan is very different from all other missions that ISRO has completed so far. For a manned mission, the key distinguishing capabilities that ISRO has had to develop include the ability to bring the spacecraft back to Earth after the flight, and to build a spacecraft in which astronauts can live in Earth-like conditions in space.

