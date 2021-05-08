Rural spread feared as 40 test positive in one Bastar village

Forty people tested positive for Covid-19 in a single village in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, triggering worries about the spread of the coronavirus to the rural parts of the Bastar division.

Jodatarai village in Geedam block, 19-odd km from the district headquarters, has been declared a containment zone, with the residents themselves sealing it off. District health officials and community health workers (mitanins) are carrying out door-to-door checks to see if others in the village, too, have been infected.

According to district officials, the village residents, violating Covid-19 norms, gathered last week for the funeral of a village elder. “After people started developing fever, we sealed the entry to the village. We only allowed government vehicles,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

“When the cases started trickling into community health centres, the mitanins and village representatives contacted health officials at the district headquarters. On Thursday, a team from Dantewada went to the village,” a district official said.

Of the 40 who have tested positive, 14 have been hospitalised at the covid treatment centre in Javanga, an official said.

He added: “Villagers are not hiding their symptoms and are cooperating with the mitanins and other representatives, which is making our work slightly easier.”

Dantewada district has seen more than 8,000 positive cases since March 2020. It currently has 543 active cases.

Officials, however, are facing difficulties in the hinterlands of the neighbouring Sukma district, which has 245 active cases. While infections are not widespread yet, some village residents, especially migrant workers, have tested positive, officials said. On Friday, a team of district health officials who had gone to fetch Covid-19 patients were chased out of two villages by tribals, forcing the administration to return with a team of policemen.