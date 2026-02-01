Rural Ministry spending hits new low in FY26: Data

With sluggish spending, the ministry may not be able to spend its entire allocation as the Finance Ministry’s norms expect ministries to avoid “rush expenditure” in the last quarter of an FY.

The expenditure by the Rural Development Ministry, which implements vital schemes like the MGNREGS, PM Awaas Yojana (Gramin) and PM Gram Sadak Yojana, witnessed a sharp decline with government data showing that in the first nine months of the current fiscal, only 51% of the budgetary allocation was utilised, the lowest in 9 years, compared to 63% in the last fiscal during the same period.

In absolute terms, the ministry’s spending of Rs 97,125 crore in the first nine months, was lowest in the last six years.

According to the Union government’s monthly accounts data, the Rural Development Ministry has been witnessing a constant decline in spending in the first three quarters (April-December) of a fiscal year since 2020-21 but hit a lowest in the current fiscal year. (See chart)