Rupture of lungs, liver, spleen caused Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov’s death: Autopsy report

Rupture of left pleura lungs, liver and spleen leading to haemorrhage shock have led to the death of Russian sausage tycoon and regional lawmaker Pavel Antov, according to the post-mortem report accessed by The Indian Express.

The autopsy report of 65-year-old Pavel, who was found dead on December 24, signed by a team of doctors of the district headquarters hospital at Rayagada on December 27 cited the nature of death as “accidental”. It also cites no marks of ligature on the neck and dissection. The post-mortem was conducted on December 26, according to police.

Pavel was found dead on the top of a single-storey building adjacent to the main building of Hotel Sai International, where he was staying in Odisha’s Rayagada, in a case of suspected suicide on the evening of December 24. Hours earlier, he had attended the cremation of his hotel room-mate Vladimir Bidenov (62). Bidenov was found lying unconscious in their room on December 22.

Despite the police’s claim that Pavel’s death might be because of a fall from the terrace of the hotel (which will be at a height of 25 to 30 feet), the post-mortem report suggests that the vital cranium (bones that form the head) and spinal canal like the scalp, skull, vertebrae, membranes, brain and spinal cord are normal and intact. The four Russians had checked in to the hotel on December 21.

Neither was there any injury to the muscles nor the bones were dislocated. However, fractures were found on the left humerus and left ribs, according to the autopsy report.

On thorax, the region between the abdomen and the root of the neck, the reports said while the left lung ruptured, the right lung turned pale though it is intact. It said the heart was intact and all the chambers were empty. Blood clots were found in the trachea and larynx, a cartilaginous segment of the respiratory tract located in the anterior of the neck.

In a detailed description, the doctors mentioned multiple injuries on the body though all the injuries were anti-mortem (before death) in nature. About 200 ml of semi-digestive food was found in Pavel’s stomach though without any particular odour.

Hours after the post-mortem was conducted, Pavel, who is a Christian, bearing the passport number- 758116026, was cremated at a local cremation ground at Rayagada by the police following communication with the Russian consulate general office in Kolkata. The report said that Turov Mikhail, his co-traveller from Russia, and their tour guide Jitendra Singh, a native of Rajasthan, were at the corpse along with a constable of the Rayagada police station.

The autopsy report of Bidenov, a resident of Yoshkar Ola, Soviet Street, Russia, said the cause of death could be cardio-respiratory failure due to cardiogenic cause. The doctors, who conducted the post-mortem, said the exact cause of death can be ascertained from the final findings of viscera analysis.

The doctors also mentioned that Bidenov’s stomach was filled with 100 ml of liquid with a peculiar smell of like opium, ganja (cannabis) for which the doctors collected viscera from all vital organs and sent it to the State Forensic Laboratory for detailed analysis.