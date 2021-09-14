Rupani’s daughter lashes out: Is wearing a stern expression…only sign of a leader?

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani’s daughter Radhika, who lives in London, lashed out at all those who held her father’s “soft-spoken” image as his undoing and recounted instances from his political life to say how he had wanted to be a “sensitive” politician.

She also said that during the terror attack on the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar in Sept 2002, “My father was the first person to visit even before Modiji visited the premises.”

In the post titled “Vijay Rupani from the eyes of a daughter”, Radhika wrote, “Very few people know that during the major threats of Tauktae (Cyclone) and Corona, my father was up till 2.30 am making arrangements via the CM dashboard and taking calls.”

Quoting a headline that said Rupani’s “soft spoken image worked against him”, Radhika says “Should there not be sensitivity and grace in politicians? Isn’t it a necessary quality we need in a leader? He (Rupani) has taken stern steps and decisions like anti-land grabbing law, anti-love jihad, Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act (GujCTOC), CM Dashboard are evidence of this. Is wearing a stern facial expression… the only sign of a leader ?”