Rupani discusses vaccination drive with village sarpanches

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an online meeting with all village sarpanches in the state on Friday, seeking their cooperation in the administration of Covid-19 vaccine to different targeted groups in a phased manner. He added that 50,000 booths will be set up in the state for the purpose.

Connecting with the village sarpanches through satellite communication, Rupani said, “We have reached the end of the fight against corona and that it will be over following vaccination for all…”

The CM said that the village administration has played a crucial role in checking the spread of the virus and that now they will be required for the vaccination programme, planning of which is going on.

