Prepared to arrest rising Covid cases through extensive vaccination, health measures’: Gujarat CM during meet with PM

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Gujarat is fully prepared to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases through intense health measures and extensive vaccination. Later on Wednesday, the core committee of the state government met and announced measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, that included increasing vaccination hours and doubling the daily inoculation target. Rupani told the PM that the state had 3,146 containment zones and surveillance was being done with over 4,000 medical teams.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior officers of Gujarat government also participated in the video-conference with the Prime Minister that was called to review the situation of Covid-19 across states and steps being taken to control the situation. It was also attended by chief ministers of other states.



An official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Rupani apprised the PM about various steps taken by the Gujarat government to ensure that minimum people get infected. The measures taken by the Gujarat government include expediting surveillance through Dhanvantari Rath – a total of 775 Dhanvantari Rath are in service in the state currently. Pre-emptive measures like maintenance of social distance and wearing masks are strictly being implemented and those not adhering to the same are being fined, the release stated.

Rupani also informed the PM that average 1.5 lakh persons were being inoculated in the state currently. Now, he said, the state government has decided to double the same to 3 lakh persons per day. He added, so far, 22.15 lakh people have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 5.42 lakh have taken second dose as well.

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the CM informed, containment zones have also been increased with intense surveillance. At the same time, the PM was informed that night curfew has been imposed in four major cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot – between 10 pm and 6 am.

People coming to Gujarat are being screened at airports, railway stations and roads. Those having Covid-19-like symptoms are being tested and given immediate treatment facility, he said.

Meanwhile, CM Rupani and DyCM Patel also announced some important decisions to contain Covid-19 at the meeting of the core committee Wednesday evening. Timing of vaccination centres has been decided to be extended till 9 pm to increase vaccination. The state Home department has been also been instructed to strictly implement rules of wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Four senior IAS officers have been given special responsibilities to contain Covid-19 in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat.



Additional chief secretary (Forest & Environment) Rajeev Kumar Gupta, education secretary Vinod Rao, industries commissioner Rahul Gupta and GIDC managing director N Thennarasan have been given responsibility of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, respectively.