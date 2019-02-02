Toggle Menu
Runway repair work to hit flight operations at Mumbai airport

According to CSIA spokesperson, both the main runway and the secondary runway will remain closed on the said days due to recarpeting work going on at their intersection. However, the airport will operate the whole day on March 21.

Both the main runway and the secondary runway will remain closed due to recarpeting work going on at their intersection. (File)

Mumbai airport’s main and secondary runways will remain closed for three days a week from February 7 to March 30 between 11am to 5pm due to repair work, a Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) spokesperson said.

The recarpeting work at the intersection of both runways will be done on all Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during that period, except March 21.

The spokesperson further said that passengers will, therefore, face difficulties due to cancellation and rescheduling of flights during the period. However, the airport will operate the whole day on March 21.

The Mumbai airport handles around 950 incoming flights every day and 36 flights every hour. The main runway has the capacity to take up to 50 flights per hour.

