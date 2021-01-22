Runaway girl reunited with family in Vadodara

No police case was filed as the girl was traced within 24 hours, Chaudhari said.

A 15-year-old girl in Vadodara, who ran away from the house after her mother took away her mobile phone, was found at the Vadodara railway station and reunited with the family on January 20, police said.

According to police, the class 10 student ran away from home in Lakshmipura area of Vadodara on January 19 afternoon after her mother, who works as a domestic help, took away her mobile phone.

Police Inspector JH Chaudhari told this newspaper, “The girl was so annoyed that her mother took her phone away because she didn’t approve of her watching movies or using the mobile phone beyond the hours of her online classes.”

Her mother and elder sister began searching for her and approached the Lakshmipura police station.

Chaudhari said, “Our newly formed She Team began a search for the girl. We circulated her photos to all police stations and also the railway police as per procedure. Next morning, some railway police personnel spotted her at the platform and questioned her. They then conveyed to us and our She Team reached the spot and brought her back. We counselled her and united her with the family.”

Chaudhari added that the girl said that she did not plan to leave the city. “She told us that she did not know what she wanted to do next. She had not planned anything but she wanted to make her mother realise her worth. The mother is single-handedly running the house working as domestic help as the father died long ago,” Chaudhari said.

