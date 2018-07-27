Rumours on social media major challenge for cops: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flagged issues of increasing traffic due to urbanisation and rumour mongering on social media as major challenges before the police force in the country.

After inaugurating the second conference of young Superintendents of Police, Rajnath asked senior police officers to behave in a respectable and decent manner with sub-ordinates in order to maintain good morale in the forces.

The two-day conference is being organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), that comes under the Union Home Ministry.

Talking to SPs and Commandant rank officers, Rajnath said the menace of spreading malicious news and rumours using social media is a “big challenge”.

Recently, we saw there were some movements and protests in the country, but there was no physical meeting held to strategise, but a message on social media did the the job, he said.

“There is no doubt that social media is a good tool too, but it should be ensured that it is used constructively,” he said.

“The police has numerous challenges and with rapid urbanisation, traffic management is becoming a big problem,” he said.

The Home Minister also talked about the image and working conditions of police personnel. “While everyone expects the policeman to be courteous and efficient, which they should be, the difficulties faced by them (police personnel) should also be seen,” he said.

“The workload on an average policeman is so much…at times they get a meal only once in 18 hours,” he said.

Rajnath asked police officers to behave in a decent manner with subordinates.

He stressed on the importance of “predictive policing” and said that they should be taken up more so that “crime is stopped before it happens”.

