Rumours around Article 35-A hearing trigger protests, shutdown in Kashmir valley

Amid rumours that petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A are set to be heard Monday, clashes and a spontaneous shutdown were reported from several parts of Kashmir valley. The situation eased up only after the J-K Police termed the news as fake.

A bunch of petitions clubbed by the Supreme Court is actually scheduled for hearing on August 31,

On Monday morning, some sections of the media reported that a bunch of petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A will be heard in the Supreme Court later in the day. As the news spread, youths took to streets in different parts of the Valley and the shopkeepers closed their shops. “A rumour is being spread by miscreants that hearing of Article 35 A case in the Supreme Court is today. This is not a fact. We will investigate all these rumour mongering cases and deal with the culprits strictly,” J-K’s ADGP, Law and Order Munir Ahmad Khan tweeted.

In Srinagar, youths took to streets at several places in old city and Maisuma in the civil lines while the shopkeepers closed their shops and business establishments. The youth threw stones at the police and paramilitary forces triggering clashes at several places in the city. In south Kashmir, too, violent clashes were witnessed at several parts where youth took to streets and threw stones at police and paramilitary forces.

A fresh petition, seeking abrogation of Article 35-A has been filed in the Supreme Court, was listed for hearing today. News reports about this created confusion in the valley.

The separatists have already called for a shutdown on August 30 and 31– when the hearing is scheduled.

