Bharat Bandh: Ruling parties lend support; police to patrol entire Mumbai

Opposition parties and organisations have extended their support for the bandh.

With ruling parties such as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and other smaller parties supporting the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, large-scale disruptions are not expected in the state.

Mumbai Police said there will be patrolling in the entire city from Tuesday morning, and an extra force of up to 600 constables has been roped in from different branches of the force.”Nine platoons of SRPF have been deployed,” said Mumbai police spokesperson Chaitanya S adding, “Forcible closing of establishments will not be allowed and action will be taken against perpetrators.”

Farmers protesting against the BJP-led Centre’s three agri-marketing laws, passed by the Parliament recently, have called a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. Opposition parties and organisations have extended their support for the bandh.

In the state, all major agriculture produce market committees (APMCs) such as Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Solapur and others will remain shut. As a result, the supply of vegetables and fruits will be impacted on Tuesday.

The government-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has shut bus services on sensitive routes in the state. However, in Mumbai, buses will continue to ply as per schedule. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) administration said that as a precautionary measure, buses will be fitted with protective iron grills and drivers will wear protective gear while plying the buses. However, unions of the taxi, autorickshaw, shops, hotels and others have not given their support to the bandh.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP and party’s chief spokesperson, said people should voluntarily take part in the bandh to extend support to the farmers. “This is not a political bandh, even though several parties will take part in it. This bandh is not for raising the demands of a political party, but to strengthen the voice of farmers in the country,” Raut told the media.

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said party workers will take part in the bandh, and urged people to participate to extend support to the farmers. Stating that the party actively supports the bandh, Congress leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said a large number of party workers in the state will participate in the bandh to support farmers.

Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi said the party will take part in the bandh and efforts will be taken to make it successful.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd