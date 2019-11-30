‘Assembly session not in line with rules’: Fadnavis after walkout amid Maharashtra floor test

Amid the crucial floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly Saturday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP MLAs staged a walkout objecting to the appointment of NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil as pro-tem Speaker of the state legislative Assembly.

“Never was a pro tem speaker replaced in India, why was BJP’s Kolambkar replaced from the post,” Fadnavis questioned. Replying to his statement, Patil said that the state cabinet had the “complete authority” to name a pro-tem Speaker.

Walse Patil was appointed pro-tem Speaker on Friday, replacing BJP’s Kalidas Koldilipambkar who had been appointed to the post, earlier this week.

“Business is being transacted in the House in violation of the Constitution. The session itself is not in line with the rules,” Fadnavis told reporters after BJP members staged the walkout. “Since national anthem was played out after the last session, this means it ended sine die,” he added. Sine die refers to House proceedings being adjourned with no appointed date for resumption.

On the floor test being conducted on the pro tem speaker’s watch, Fadnavis said this was done as the government was scared of losing the trust vote under a regular speaker. “They were afraid their government will collapse if regular Speaker is there…That’s why we walked out. We are going to write to the governor saying the business was not transacted in line with the Constitution,” he said.

Fadnavis further alleged that while some ministers took the oath in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray, few others did in the name of Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi; not in the name of the Constitution. “The Constitutional norms were flouted,” the ex-chief minister said, adding that they would approach the Governor and submit a letter to suspend the House proceedings.

However, Patil rejected Fadnavis’ claim and asserted that the session was being held according to the Governor’s nod.

With 169 votes, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government won the floor test.

-with PTI inputs