Rules firmed up to count snow leopards in upper Himalayas

India and other countries must strive to double the population of snow leopards in the coming decade, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday while launching the first national protocol to assess the population of the endangered species in the country.

“We must start thinking about capacity building, livelihood, green economy and green pathways even in snow leopard areas of the Himalayan range and cross-country cooperation,’’ Javadekar said at the inaugural session of the fourth steering committee meeting of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) Program.

In India, the snow leopard inhabits upper Himalayan and trans-Himalayan ranges at an altitude range between 3,000 and 5,400 metres and spanning 1 lakh sq km across five states: Jammu and Kashmir (including Ladakh), Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. This area contributes to about 5 per cent of the global snow leopard range. Besides India, snow leopards are found in 11 other countries.

GSLEP is a high-level inter-governmental alliance of these 12 countries. Governments of these countries have jointly initiated an effort to conduct Population Assessment of World’s Snow Leopards, or PAWS.

Explained Why they are hard to track, count The elusive nature of the snow leopard makes it an extremely difficult species to track and count. Recent surveys have shown that they do not live in 25 per cent of the area believed to be a part of their range in Himachal Pradesh. The ministry report states that despite being a leading country in snow leopard science and conservation efforts, India still does not have a “robust and accurate population estimate for the country, much like other range countries”.

As part of this agreement, Javadekar on Wednesday launched the ‘Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India’ (SPAI), which will look at both national and state-wise population estimates of these animals, both in and outside protected areas. SPAI will include a distribution map of snow leopards, spatial mapping of threats faced by these animals in different parts of its range, identification of important population and biodiversity sites, capacity building of young conservationists, and identification of potential refuge for snow leopards in response to pressures like climate change.

The Wildlife Institute of India, Nature Conservation Foundation, PAWS Technical support committee of GSLEP, GTI Council, WWF, World Bank Group, Wildlife Conservation Trust and Global Tiger Forum will assist in developing SPAI, it was informed.

According to an Environment and Forest Ministry report released on Wednesday, the snow leopard faces imminent threat as a result of prey depletion in India due to excessive livestock grazing, retribution killing, poaching, illegal trade, unregulated tourism, climate change, infrastructure development in the mountains and poor waste management practices, “leading to increase in free-ranging dog populations.’’