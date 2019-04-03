MHA notice to Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife over OIC, PAN application

The Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Rujira Naroola, the wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, for allegedly submitting false documents to obtain Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and PAN cards. The ministry has asked her to explain why she “concealed material facts” in her application.

Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The notice comes days after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the West Bengal Police “intimidated” customs officials at the Kolkata international airport on March 16, after they held Naroola for carrying excess gold without a declaration. Raising the issue during a hearing on the Sharada chit fund scam, the Centre said it shows “constitutional anarchy” and a “complete breakdown of law and order” in West Bengal.

Customs officials have filed a complaint against Naroola, who has, in turn, filed a counter complaint.

Banerjee has said the charges filed against his wife are “false” and are intended to malign her image and the TMC.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked the Solicitor General to file an application on the incident.