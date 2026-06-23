3-day standoff at Uttarakhand gurdwara ends with Nihang group leaving rooftop

Following a three-day standoff between a group of Nihang Sikhs and the management of a gurdwara in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag, during which they occupied the rooftop of the building, the group has left the premises, the District Magistrate said on Tuesday.

According to Rudraprayag DM Vishal Mishra, the matter was resolved after the last of the agitators came down from the gurdwara’s roof on Tuesday evening following mediation by some Nihang Sikh leaders from Paonta Sahib.

A group of seven men had occupied the Nagarasu gurdwara’s roof following a scuffle with the gurdwara management on Saturday. They had allegedly sought the release of four Nihang Sikh devotees who were accused of assaulting a group of locals in Karnaprayag. The Nihang Sikh group occupied the top floor of the gurdwara and started pelting stones and vandalising the building, police said.

On Tuesday, Mishra said the Nihangs came down from the roof after being urged by community leaders following a discussion. Asked if action would be taken against the group for their alleged acts of vandalism and intimidation, the DM said the matter was under inquiry. “They left the premises and set off two hours ago. Since it was an altercation between the two factions, they mediated and resolved it amongst themselves,” he said.

Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka told The Indian Express that they spoke to the head of the group in Punjab. “The senior leaders have assured us that they would hold talks to resolve the matter,” he said.

‘Resentment’ over earlier police action

A delegation led by Kalka met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to raise concerns about the arrest of Nihang Sikhs in Karnaprayag, claiming that the action against them was one-sided and had stoked resentment among the Sikh community. Kalka said the delegation informed the Chief Minister about the unhappiness prevailing within the Sikh community over the actions of the Chamoli police.

“Had there been any dispute or altercation between two parties, legal action should have been impartial and based on the facts presented by both sides. However, there is a perception that the action taken in this case was one-sided, leading to widespread anger among Sikhs,” he said. Kalka alleged that the Sikh youths taken into custody were reportedly mistreated and produced before the court without their turbans.

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Kalka said that Dhami assured the delegation that the matter would be investigated at the DGP level and that instructions had been issued to complete the inquiry within 15 days. The matter has been assigned to Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar to ensure “fairness and impartiality”.

‘Dispute during langar’

Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said the matter was resolved after a delegation from Punjab and Paonta Sahib visited the gurdwara. “The moment they came down, we took their statements and details. We will also record the statements of the gurdwara management to enquire into the matter. We have sought accounts of what ensued between the two parties before they stormed onto the terrace. Prima facie, the dispute arose when the Nihangs were being served at the langar,” said Tomar. The group comprised seven men originally, but by Tuesday, only four remained on the roof, with the others having left over the three days.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday said that in connection with the incidents reported in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu, the state government, administration, and police are taking necessary action while considering all aspects of the matter. Action has already been taken against those found guilty during the investigation, and strict action will continue to be taken based on all facts.