Ruckus in UP House over assault on Dalit man, ‘threat’ to Akhilesh Yadav

The issue of Dalits being allegedly beaten up in a Kanpur village and the alleged threat to the life of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav rocked the UP Assembly on Monday.

The Question Hour was washed out with Samajwadi Party alleging that there was a threat to the life of former CM Akhilesh Yadav from leaders of the ruling BJP. As soon as the House assembled, Leader of Opposition, Ram Govind Chaudhary, raised the issue, saying a person had raised slogans and threatened Akhilesh at a party event. Alleging that members of Local Intelligence Unit were visiting the office of Samajwadi Party, the SP leader said that Akhilesh got threats on his mobile phone and demanded an immediate discussion on it.

As Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit rejected the SP’s request, party members rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans. The Speaker had to adjourn the House repeatedly.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that there was no threat to anyone from any worker or leader of the BJP but that society is under threat from the Samajwadi Party.

