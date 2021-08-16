Ruckus in Rajya Sabha: Ministers’ delegation meets Venkaiah Naidu, demands action against Opp leaders

With Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu considering taking action against Opposition members in Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 11, a delegation of seven ministers on Sunday met him and submitted a memorandum.

Sources said during their meeting with Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the ministers’ delegation “demanded action against some opposition members for, what they called, unprecedented, extreme and violent acts in the House” on August 11. An official said a “memorandum was submitted in this regard to the Chairman”. During the meeting, the ministers “also referred to marshals being prevented from discharging their duties”, the official said.

Naidu said “he will examine the matter for deciding on appropriate course of action”, the official said.

According to sources, Naidu has consulted former and serving senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to look at what the precedent allows, and what kind of a committee can recommend action.