Ruckus in MP House, Chouhan says Speaker behaving like don

THE FIRST Assembly session after the Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh ended a day before schedule on Thursday and was marred by acrimony between Opposition and treasury benches, with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accusing Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati of “behaving like a don”.

“You are not behaving like a Speaker. You are behaving like a don. You are threatening us. We won’t tolerate it. Your threats won’t work,’’ Chouhan said after the Speaker did not allow BJP MLAs, including him and former speaker Sitasaran Sharma, to make their point on the House floor.

A Congress member has given a breach of privilege notice to the Assembly secretariat against the former CM for his comment against the Speaker.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava told The Indian Express that BJP MLAs have sought time with the President to apprise him of developments in the Assembly. He said the party would also move court against the proceedings in the House.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath told reporters that it was sad that traditions had been broken, but added that the beginning was made by the BJP. He alleged that the BJP tried to offer allurements to the rival legislators. He said the Congress’s priority was to prove its majority on the floor and it was successful.