Ruckus in LS: Congress seeks Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s apology

Hours after members of the Congress and BJP nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha, the Congress on Friday demanded an apology from Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The party alleged that the minister displayed “uncouth” and “unparliamentary” behaviour by referring to a remark made by Rahul Gandhi outside the House instead of answering a question posed to him on an issue related to his ministry. Congress member Manickam Tagore alleged that he was manhandled by BJP members in the ruckus in the House.

After the House was adjourned, Rahul and other Congress leaders met Speaker Om Birla and registered their protest.

Rahul, who is Wayanad MP, told reporters that the ruckus was “orchestrated” to prevent him from questioning the government. “There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a medial college… I wanted to raise that issue… BJP obviously doesn’t like me to speak in the House. So, in a completely unparliamentary manner, the Health Minister raised something that I said outside which he has no business doing during Question Hour…”

During their meeting with Birla, Rahul and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that the Health Minister be asked to apologise. They argued that it was the “right and privilege” of a member to ask questions, which has been “trampled upon” by the minister.

Tagore wrote to the Speaker, alleging that he was manhandled and requested him to go through the CCTV footage.

At a press meet, Chowdhury and Congress’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma alleged that the BJP asked Vardhan to make the statement with an eye on the Delhi elections.

“Maybe the way some of our members were protesting was wrong, but the fact is that genesis of today’s disturbances…lies with Minister Harsh Vardhan… if anything is found wrong with our members…we are also ready to express our regret. Without any provocation, the senior minister displayed uncouth behaviour which is unprecedented…,” Chowdhury said.

